Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. 678,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,356,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

GGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.67 to $5.71 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $104,889,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,617,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Gerdau by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,326,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Gerdau by 852.7% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,210,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

