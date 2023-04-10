Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $14.70

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $14.38. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 247,450 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFI. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 274.4% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 2,106,511 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 60.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after buying an additional 2,051,959 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

