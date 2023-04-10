Golden Goose 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $467.21 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $78,084.04 and $467.21 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

