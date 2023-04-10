Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $254.35 million and approximately $25.78 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golem has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

