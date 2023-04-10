Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $34.81

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.81, but opened at $36.51. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 403 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Simec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 9.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec ( NYSE:SIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $564.09 million during the quarter.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

