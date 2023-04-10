Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (GCG.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 19th

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.00. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$24.50 and a one year high of C$45.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.