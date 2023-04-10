Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,282.1% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.89. The stock had a trading volume of 105,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,054. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

