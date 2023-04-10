Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 825 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.23. The stock had a trading volume of 678,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,218. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $404.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

