Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 601 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,847 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

SYBT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.74. 4,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.68. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 830 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $193,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,203 shares of company stock worth $178,265 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Stories

