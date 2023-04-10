Harvest Finance Trading Up 5.4% This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $37.08 or 0.00125102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.26 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

