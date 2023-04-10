Head-To-Head Comparison: Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) & Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Red Violet has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Full Truck Alliance 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Red Violet and Full Truck Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Full Truck Alliance has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.86%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Red Violet.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Violet and Full Truck Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $53.32 million 4.22 $620,000.00 $0.04 402.60 Full Truck Alliance $976.29 million 8.31 $58.97 million $0.05 146.83

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet. Full Truck Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Violet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet 1.16% 0.87% 0.81% Full Truck Alliance 5.53% 1.36% 1.26%

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Red Violet on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Violet

(Get Rating)

Red Violet, Inc. engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.