Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 515 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

