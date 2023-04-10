Highview Capital Management LLC DE Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,453 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of T traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,833,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,944,451. The company has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

