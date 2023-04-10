Highview Capital Management LLC DE Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

IT stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,094. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.27.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.