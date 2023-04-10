Highview Capital Management LLC DE Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Gartner
In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
IT stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,094. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.27.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.
