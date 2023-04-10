Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 416 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.00. 20,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.84 and a 200-day moving average of $404.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also

