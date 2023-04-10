Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of WalkMe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. 17,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

