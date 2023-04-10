Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after purchasing an additional 143,209 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.02. 9,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,422. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $127.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $503.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

