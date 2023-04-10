Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

