Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,885 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alight by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,567,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 287,947 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Alight by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 608.8% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 349,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

ALIT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

