Horrell Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Nestlé Trading Up 1.1 %

About Nestlé

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.75. The stock had a trading volume of 288,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,164. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $133.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.67.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.