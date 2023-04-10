Horrell Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises about 1.7% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Wix.com worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wix.com by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wix.com by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.41. 136,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,949. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

