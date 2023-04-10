HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $14.65

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $15.38. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 19,334 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HUTCHMED

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 22.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,209 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,656,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 316,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 123,396 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

