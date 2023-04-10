HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $14.65

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $15.38. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 19,334 shares.
HCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
