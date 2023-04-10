ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $301.92 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $301.92 million and approximately $43.10 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 953,913,791 coins and its circulating supply is 953,913,755 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

