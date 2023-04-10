Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT) Shares Bought by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 538,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 69,190 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS UOCT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.35.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

