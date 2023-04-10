Insider Buying: International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Acquires 21,443 Shares of Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) insider Aileen Wallace bought 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £21,657.43 ($26,896.96).

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

Shares of IPF stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 95.40 ($1.18). The stock had a trading volume of 244,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,277. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.50 million, a PE ratio of 397.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.44. International Personal Finance plc has a twelve month low of GBX 62.77 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.44 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Personal Finance Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.86) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

