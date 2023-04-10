Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Sells 3,351 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $13,504.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,443.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 173,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,240. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
