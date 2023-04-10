Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 53,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 76,036 shares.The stock last traded at $52.04 and had previously closed at $51.76.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 174,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

