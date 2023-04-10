Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Stake Lowered by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,356 shares during the period. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 237.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBW stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $709.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $65.11.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

