Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: NWHUF) recently:

4/5/2023 – NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

4/3/2023 – NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

4/3/2023 – NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

4/3/2023 – NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$11.00.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

