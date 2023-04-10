iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,631. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $128.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.58.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

