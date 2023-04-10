iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 316,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 99,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

