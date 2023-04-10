iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Reduced by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254,017 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 13.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Gold Trust worth $71,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $38.52.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

