iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 12,325 shares.The stock last traded at $55.88 and had previously closed at $56.24.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $736.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 826.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

