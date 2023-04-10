iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 203,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 754,022 shares.The stock last traded at $67.65 and had previously closed at $67.78.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.