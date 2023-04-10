iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.46. 1,482,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,657,547. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

