iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.4% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after buying an additional 307,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.49. 5,702,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,716,352. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.