iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.57

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.57 and last traded at $93.57, with a volume of 600102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

