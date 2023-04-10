iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.82

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.82 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 2272689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,924 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

