iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.96

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 1108564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

