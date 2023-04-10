iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.97. 207,163 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.43. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

