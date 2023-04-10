iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Decreased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,454 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.97. The company had a trading volume of 243,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

