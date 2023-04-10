iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $114.02

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $114.02 and last traded at $115.54, with a volume of 311893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.42.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.