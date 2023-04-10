iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.64% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,000.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.