Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 2.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 8,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 618,708 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in 3M by 7,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after buying an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $102.44. The company had a trading volume of 923,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

