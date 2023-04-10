Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital makes up about 2.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.77. 134,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,174. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

