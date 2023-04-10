Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 73,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $103.33. 130,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,866. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

