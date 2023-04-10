Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.20

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

