Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

NYSE:ELV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $482.72. 224,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.03. The company has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

