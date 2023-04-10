Leverty Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 830,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,488,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 32.1% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 113,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,272. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

