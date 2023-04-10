Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,467,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 501,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $53,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $75,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,311,704 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,074 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,943.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,256,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,475 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,837. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

